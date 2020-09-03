Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $307,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 824.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.