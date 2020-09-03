Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $282,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $109,436,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Insiders sold a total of 4,244 shares of company stock worth $1,018,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

Shares of ULTA opened at $237.66 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.