Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $368,000 in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total value of $311,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $3,607,670 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $305.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.53. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.25.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

