Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $355,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,802 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $403.60 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $223.40 and a one year high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

