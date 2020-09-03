Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $328,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $104.12 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

