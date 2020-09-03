Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $310,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $28.31 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

