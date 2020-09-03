Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $280,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $322.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.34 and a 200 day moving average of $322.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

