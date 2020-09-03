Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 978 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,774 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,749,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 477,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $349.78 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $382.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.