Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 2,822 Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 212.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

QRVO opened at $134.67 on Thursday. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,312 shares of company stock worth $3,161,069. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.