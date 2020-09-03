Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,609 Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after acquiring an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $54,248,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 122.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 288,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,453,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,483,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

ESS opened at $220.98 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.71 and a 200-day moving average of $241.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

