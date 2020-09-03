Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,267 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $259.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.03. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $5,848,762. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

