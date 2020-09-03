Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,724 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J M Smucker from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.45.

Shares of SJM opened at $120.85 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

