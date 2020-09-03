Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,884 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

