Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $523,544.32. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $311,256.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,533.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,157. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

