Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 420.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140,346 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,405,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $99.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

