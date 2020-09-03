Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $312.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.44. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

