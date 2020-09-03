Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 7,186 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,201,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $66,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $51,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,926,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,039 shares of company stock worth $12,716,490. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

EXR stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

