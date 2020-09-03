Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 71,524 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652,853 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.