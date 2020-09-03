Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 3,447 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Waters by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $217.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day moving average of $197.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

