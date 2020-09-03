Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 16,765 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,968,000 after buying an additional 749,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,644,000 after buying an additional 409,377 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,063,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,264,000 after buying an additional 394,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.