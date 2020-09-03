Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ULTA opened at $237.66 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.37 and a 200 day moving average of $216.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,780. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
