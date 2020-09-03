Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $237.66 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.37 and a 200 day moving average of $216.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,780. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.