Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in J M Smucker by 36.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 14.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,030,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker stock opened at $120.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.45.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,724 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.