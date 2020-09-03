Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,068.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in International Paper by 10.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.28. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

