Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
IEX opened at $184.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.13. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $185.18.
In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
