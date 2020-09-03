Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX opened at $184.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.13. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $185.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.