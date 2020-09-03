Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after buying an additional 15,101,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33,807.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE:HAL opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

