Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the July 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kasikornbank Public in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kasikornbank Public presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SMUUY opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

