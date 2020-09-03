Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $234.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 210.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

