JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RDS.A. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

