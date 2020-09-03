JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on E. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.70. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in ENI by 57.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in ENI by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in ENI by 58.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

