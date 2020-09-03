JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) to Neutral

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 360 ($4.70).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 202.90 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.30. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

