John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the July 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JHI stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 36.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 181,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

