John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 163.7% in August

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 163.7% from the July 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 377.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 498.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the second quarter worth $408,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTO opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

