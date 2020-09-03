John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has increased its dividend payment by 48.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $37.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

