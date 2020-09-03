JMP Securities Boosts Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target to $19.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cloudera by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

