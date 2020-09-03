Jewel Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.02 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $381.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002356 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00124560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00211803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01574242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

