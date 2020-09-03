Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

EDU stock opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.22. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.78.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

