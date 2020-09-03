Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brixmor Property Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

