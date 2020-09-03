Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after buying an additional 777,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,227,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.