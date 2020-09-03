JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.00

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 212830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. HSBC lifted their price target on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in JD.Com by 50.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 38.9% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 2,895.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after buying an additional 643,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JD.Com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

