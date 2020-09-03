JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.00

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 212830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.64.
A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. HSBC lifted their price target on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in JD.Com by 50.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 38.9% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 2,895.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after buying an additional 643,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JD.Com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
