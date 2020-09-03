Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,438 shares of company stock worth $444,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 363,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,652 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

