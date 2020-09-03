Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,438 shares of company stock worth $444,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 363,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,652 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.