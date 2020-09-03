J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Insider Jeannette L. Knudsen Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $120.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.