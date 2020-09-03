IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.49. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 62.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, CEO Edward H. Murphy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 371,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.