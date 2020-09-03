Iungo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a total market cap of $21,679.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Iungo

ING is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

