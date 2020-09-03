iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $50,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

