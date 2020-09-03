iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 189.1% from the July 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ENZL stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97.

