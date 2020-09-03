Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Iqvia by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average is $140.69. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $170.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

