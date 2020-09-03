IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

IPSEY opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. IPSEN S A/S has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.62.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

