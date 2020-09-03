Investors Purchase Large Volume of iRobot Put Options (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,516 put options on the company. This is an increase of 917% compared to the typical daily volume of 641 put options.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $89.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $662,104.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,237.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $48,457.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,010 shares of company stock worth $5,212,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iRobot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

