Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,815 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,552% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market cap of $253.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $58,032.00. Insiders have sold 11,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,378 over the last 90 days. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

