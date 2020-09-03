Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of 690% compared to the average volume of 949 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in IAA by 57.1% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 433.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in IAA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

IAA stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $53.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

